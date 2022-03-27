AmaZulu replace McCarthy with Truter, for now

Sibogiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC have moved quickly to find an interim replacement for Benni McCarthy who left the Durban club on Friday.



OPINION: McCarthy was bound to leave AmaZulu even if he was not fired

Usuthu announced on Sunday afternoon that former Swallows Fc mentor, Brandon Truter would be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

It has also come to our attention that the club have seen an influx of CVs since McCarthy’s departure on Friday.

“AmaZulu FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as interim head coach with immediate effect until the end of the current 2021/2022 season. We look forward to competing in the league with the remaining 7 games left. The search for the head coach to lead the team beyond this season has commenced and should be finalised before the end of April,” reads the statement from the club.