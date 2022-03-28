Editorial staff
No job security for our soccer coaches

Benni McCarthy joins six other coaches who have lost their job this season.

Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu have parted ways. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
The job of a football coach may seem glamorous, but it is clearly not a bed of roses. Just as you thought Benni McCarthy – the erstwhile Bafana Bafana striker with a brilliant international career – had settled at the Durban outfit, AmaZulu, he has become the latest in the Premier Soccer League to be given the boot. He joins six other coaches whose services were terminated (or they resigned) during the current season. This is despite McCarthy making history at AmaZulu. He not only took Usuthu to second position on the log – a first in the club’s history...

