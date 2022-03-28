No job security for our soccer coaches

The job of a football coach may seem glamorous, but it is clearly not a bed of roses. Just as you thought Benni McCarthy – the erstwhile Bafana Bafana striker with a brilliant international career – had settled at the Durban outfit, AmaZulu, he has become the latest in the Premier Soccer League to be given the boot. He joins six other coaches whose services were terminated (or they resigned) during the current season. This is despite McCarthy making history at AmaZulu. He not only took Usuthu to second position on the log – a first in the club’s history...

The job of a football coach may seem glamorous, but it is clearly not a bed of roses.

Just as you thought Benni McCarthy – the erstwhile Bafana Bafana striker with a brilliant international career – had settled at the Durban outfit, AmaZulu, he has become the latest in the Premier Soccer League to be given the boot.

He joins six other coaches whose services were terminated (or they resigned) during the current season.

This is despite McCarthy making history at AmaZulu. He not only took Usuthu to second position on the log – a first in the club’s history – he also reached the Caf Champions League group stages.

Josef Zinnbauer (Orlando Pirates), Owen da Gama (TS Galaxy); Sébastien Migné (Marumo Gallants); Gavin Hunt (Chippa United) and Brandon Truter (Swallows FC) have all parted ways with their clubs.

McCarthy and co will soon be in new colours – only to be shown the door sooner rather than later. This kind of recycling shows how desperate club owners are for overnight success.

Unfortunately that’s not how football works; and the chopping and changing of coaches is not doing South African soccer any good.

The job of a football coach could be the most thankless in sport.