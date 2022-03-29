Only vaccinated fans will be allowed at stadiums

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has declared that the organization’s Executive Committee had decided to allow the return of supporters to stadiums.

This however will not happen with this weekend’s DStv Premiership fixtures but will start the following weekend with the Nedbank Cup quarter finals.

“We have earmarked the Nedbank Cup matches of the 8th and 9th of April as the first rations that will be open to spectators,” said Khoza on Tuesday afternoon.

“It would be difficult to start this weekend as the games have already been categorised and approved.

“The matches next week had also been categorized but we have asked that they be recategorized in terms of the requirements. I must emphasize that you need to be vaccinated and proot of that and your ID card will be important to identify you as vaccinated.”