Sundowns legend hails Mshishi and Jali

Ntokozo Gumede

Most coaches usually avoid praising specific players because they don’t want to run the risk of being seen to have favourites and also, individual praise singing could always lead to a divided dressing room which would impact on the team’s performance. One thing they usually do, though, is to outline a team spine and single out individuals who make the core of the team.



At Mamelodi Sundowns, there is no doubt that Themba Zwane and Andile Jali form part of Masandawana’s spine and are among the tried and tested soldiers that Manoqba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have invested their trust in. Even club legend, Daniel “Mambush” Mudau sees that these players are integral at Downs.



Speaking of Jali, who had a bumpy start at Sundowns when he joined from Belgium side KV Oostende in 2018 but now the former Orlando Pirates has been the paper that the coaches write their starting line-up on. He occasionally captains the side in the absence of club skipper Denis Onyango, who also shares the armband with fellow goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.



“He is one player who has performed so well, so much that he has gained the attention of the Technical Team and that has propelled him to being one of the Captains of the team. He can distribute the ball well thanks to his long and short passing range and you can see that he is enjoying his game,” said “Mambush”.



On Zwane, Mudau described him as a player who makes the team tick, as he has contributed to five goals and made 10 assists in all competitions this season.



“The guy is a genius, he has his style of play which makes him a top player. He is very disciplined and that is why you can see how he puts in five-star performances every game. He is one player that makes the team play and attacks more on their opponents, he can change the game easily and knows how to compliment his teammates. He plays the game so simple thanks to his one-two touches which are very deadly in opening the opponent’s defence