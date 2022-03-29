Mbappe magic helps five-star France breeze past Bafana

Jonty Mark

The gulf in class was plain to see on Tuesday evening in Lille, as a Kylian Mbappe-inspired France cruised past Bafana Bafana in an international friendly.

Hugo Broos’ visitors were beaten 5-0 and were still indebted to a returning Rowen Williams, Bafana’s goalkeeper and captain making some superb saves. It was a valiant defensive display from Bafana at times, but they were still all-too easily cut to shreds by the world champions.

In attack, meanwhile, Bafana barely mustered a threat on the French goal, and there does not look to be much encouragement there for Broos ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualfiers in June.

As expected, the Bafana head coach gave starts to Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay in attack, while Teboho Mokoena slotted into central midfield, Nyiko Mobbie and Lyle Lakay got a chance at full back and Williams returned as captain in the Bafana goal.

Unfortunately for Bafana, Mbappe returned to the France side after missing the win over the Ivory Coast on Friday. He partnered Olivier Giroud in attack while Didier Deschamps also rang the changes, N’Golo Kante coming into midfield while Mike Maignan got a rare start in goal.

France were in charge of possession from the off, and in the 6th minute, Adrien Rabiot’s cros was met by Giroud, but Williams tipped over.

France were finding a lot of space down Bafana’s flanks, especially on the left, and Kante slipped in Lucas Digne, whose cross found Mbappe, but he toe-poked wide.

Bafana were rarely able to get out of their own half, and when they did, the barely troubled Maignan, Lyle Lakay’ free kick, that drifted comfortably into his arms, their only shot on target in the first half.

Mbappe gave a warning of what was to come as he started to turn on the after-burners, flying past Mothobi Mvala and rasping a shot just wide.

Teboho Mokoena did smash an effort over for Bafana in the 23rd minute but just seconds later, Mbappe’s genius came to the fore.

Antoine Griezmann exploded past Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was otherwise having a good game in the heart of the Bafana defence, and his cross found the feet of Mbappe on the edge of the box. The PSG star took one look up and bent a glorious finish past Williams and into the top corner.

Bafana were two down ten minutes later, as Kante did what he does best, intercepting the ball in midfield, and Griezmann found Giroud, who danced past two defenders and wrong-footed Williams.

Williams did his best to keep Bafana in the game, saving from Digne and Mbappe before half time, but the match had already started to take on the look of a training exercise for Les Bleus.

Broos brought on Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele in place of Mokoena for his Bafana debut at the start of the second half, while Fagrie Lakay was replaced by Khuliso Mudau.

France continued to dominate, however, and Mbappe almost added another in the 53rd minute but his shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Williams.

The Bafana captain then gained a nod of approval from Giroud after saving at point-blank range from the veteran striker.

He was at it again in the 63rd minute, blocking Mbappe’s shot at his near post after the latter had spun brilliantly away from two defenders, and again seconds later, tipping Digne’s effort onto the post, Giroud scorpion-kicking the rebound over the bar.

In the 74th minute, Mbappe won a penalty, brought down by a clumsy challenge from Siyanda Xulu. And the France superstar stepped up and cooly beat Williams.

France added a fourth in the 82nd minute, Paul Pogba heading across goal to supply his fellow substitute Wissam Ben Yedder with an easy tap in.

To make matters worse for Bafana, Mudau received a red card in the 85th minute, for a clumsy over-the-top challenge on Rabiot.

And the final nail in the coffin came from substitute Matteo Guendouzi, curling in superbly after being set up by Mbappe.