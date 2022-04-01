Injury concerns for Cape Town City ahead of Baroka clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City is facing some injury concerns ahead of their tie with Baroka FC, but the good news is that there are some players who will be returning to the team and available for selection for the match at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Terrence Mashego is doubtful for the tie against Bakgaga after the left-back got injured on national duty, while midfielder Thato Mokeke is on suspension and Tashreeq Morris was struggling with a knock, but he should be available for selection.

“We gave the players some time off for three days last week because of the international break. Hugo Marques went to play for Angola, Terrence went to play for Bafana Bafana, but we had the rest of the squad. Training intensity was good, nice and high. We had a friendly against Stellenbosch FC, which was very good in preparing for this game against Baroka.

“Right now Tashee is struggling a bit with a knock, but it shouldn’t be anything serious, so he hasn’t trained in the last couple of days, but he should be available from tomorrow (Friday), that makes him available. Mpho Makola comes back from his suspension, so, he is also thrown his name in the hurt and made my job more difficult. Unfortunately Mokeke is on suspension for this match and we are waiting for Hugo and Terrence to return, whom I believe is suffering from cramps, that’s a report we got from Safa. We hope he returns with no injury concerns. The good news also is that Darren Keet is fit and available for selection. Our goalkeeping department has got stronger as well and that builds well for the future.”

Facing relegation battling Baroka, Tinkler knows it will be a tough encounter, but he says City have some objectives they want to achieve.

“It’s an important game for us, we want to try to win three games in a row, something that hasn’t been done in the club in a while. So, that is going to be our objective knowing that it is not going to be an easy task. Baroka are fighting for their lives, we have to go out there and work extremely hard to achieve our goal,” he concluded.

City are fifth on the league standings with 33 points after 21 games, whereas Baroka at the foot of the table with 17 points from 22 matches.