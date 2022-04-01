Chiefs’ Frosler happy to win award for ‘team goal’ he scored in derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Reeve Frosler admits that he has not had the best of seasons yet but he has some memorable moments that he can always look upon to boost his confidence in future.



The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender scored a brilliant goal in the Soweto derby that set Amakhosi for a win over their old rivals Orlando Pirates last month.

The goal was nominated for PSL’s Goal of the Month and received the most votes and he was given his award on Thursday.

“It is nice to win the award, especially for a goal scored in a game like the derby. So, I am very excited,” said Frosler in response.

“It was a team goal because it started with the goalkeeper, he went wide to the one side, and then the ball was played diagonally to the other side. I happened to find myself in a good position and I could take a shot…

“Bernard (Parker) set it up for me and I took the shot and it ended in the back of the net.”

While the goal will be a memorable one for him and winning an award for it will boost his confidence, Frosler said he wants to work even harder in the team’s last few matches of the season.

“It’s not the best season I have had. But I still have a few games to get better. I have a few games that I can use to improve myself and achieve what I set out for, in terms of my season goals.”

Chiefs are away to Chippa United this weekend as they resume their DStv Premiership campaign on Saturday evening.

They are third in the standings and trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by an incredible and almost insurmountable 16 points.

Congratulations once more to the @RAMFC_sa duo of John Maduka and Mxolisi Macuphu- the #DStvPrem Coach and Player of the Month winners (February/March 2022) pic.twitter.com/AdGu8QLBRB— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 31, 2022



Meanwhile, Royal AM coach John Maduka and striker Mxolisi Macuphu were named as the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for February/March 2022.



In the period of 7 February to 20 March, Royal picked up 11 points from the team’s five games.



,Macuphu impressively scored four goals in Royal’s five outings, including a brace to help his side comeback from 2-0 down to earn a point at his former club Chippa United. His goals have made a huge difference in seeing Royal remain in second place with their eight games remaining in the 2021/22 season.