Maluleka grabs rare chance to shine as Sundowns cruise past Al Merreikh

Ntokozo Gumede

George Maluleka personified the age-old saying that goes: ‘if you get an opportunity, make the most out of it,’ as he starred in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Al Merreikh in the Caf Champions League on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Maluleka has cut a frustrated figure since joining Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in 2020, and only made his seventh start ever for Masandawana on Saturday.

The coaches probably decided to give Maluleka a rare run out in the dead Group A match, as they secured a place in the quarterfinals.

Maluleka thanked his mentors with a goal as he netted the opener, showing them glimpses of why he has been one of the country’s most highly rated midfielders. His goal was created by Aubrey Modiba, who found the former Amakhosi anchor in the box and he beat Mohamed Mustafa with a header.

In the 53rd minute, Andile Jali – who skippered the side on the day – struck a lobbed pass over the midfield and defensive lines of the visitors, finding Haashim Domingo on his bike and he did well to chest-trap the ball and lose his marker.

Domingo had half of the goal aim at as the goalkeeper had already come off his line to try to stop the danger. However, Domingo could not keep his attempt on target as he miscued his effort wide.

After that miss, however, it did not take long for Downs to add another and it was Bradley Ralani who increased Sundowns’ advantage in the 72nd minute. Not too long after that, Ralani turned provider for substitute Kermit Erasmus.

Ralani played a similar ball to that of Jali to Domingo, and as though Erasmus was trying to show Domingo how it’s done – he received the ball with a move you could confuse for a taekwondo kick, as he fired past Mohamed to net his sixth goal for Masandawana.

Downs wrapped up the group stages as the best performing team, as the only side that has collected 16 points, winning five games and drawing just one.