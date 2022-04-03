Pitso pays tribute to Hunt, says he must come coach in Egypt

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pitso Mosimane has saluted his former colleague in the Premier Soccer League Gavin Hunt and urged him to join him in North Africa.

Former Hellenic, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs head coach Hunt is currently jobless after he was fired at Chippa United where he spent four months earlier this season.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Pitso said Hunt was a top coach and expressed his respect for him.

“Big respect for you, you have won all SA trophies. History archived. Come feel the waters in this region where I am (tough though) and you might like it. When we (have a) day off, I will ask my friend’s Yacht to take us over the Mediterranean for fishing and dolphin watching,” wrote the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor.

@gavinhunt12 ,big respect for you,you have won all SA trophies.History archived.Come feel the waters in this region where am I (tough though) & you might like it.When we day off, I will ask my friend’s Yacht to take us over the Mediterranean for fishing and dolphin watching .???? https://t.co/eH57634R6W— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) April 2, 2022

Hunt replied and said he would be open to a job on that side and also, in a separate tweet, confirmed that he will be heading to England to spend some time with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“I am dying to come there! Get me a job. I am so proud of all you’ve achieved. I see the results every week, so happy for you. Get that yacht ready,” wrote Hunt in reply to Pitso.

I am dying to come there! Get me a job ???? I am so proud of all you’ve achieved. I see the results every week ???????? so happy for you. Get that yacht ready ???? @TheRealPitso https://t.co/2ByXMBRnMp— Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) April 3, 2022

Replying to Pleasure Mongalo who asked him about his trip to England and what he had learnt, Hunt wrote: “(I) haven’t gone yet boss. Going to England and Man City in the next few weeks will keep you posted!