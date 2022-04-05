Benni to Pirates talk upsetting Ncikazi?

Mgosi Squad

Mandla Ncikazi is not taking kindly to the rumours linking former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy with a coaching gig at the Buccaneers.

Ncikazi, along with Fadlu Davids, have been calling the shots at the Sea Robbers since the departure of Josef Zinnbauer. Now that McCarthy is without a job after parting ways with Usuthu, there are reports linking him to Pirates, and these rumours are, apparently, rocking the boat at Pirates.

“There is no coach who would be happy to hear that another coach is being considered to take over the role that they occupy. Ncikazi wants these rumours to be substantiated by the club or done away with immediately,” said a source.

“Ncikazi demands that the media department needs to deal with this because players consume these things on social media and on the papers,” the source added.