Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have often faulted coach Stuart Baxter for not using Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo as often as he was last season.

Ngcobo was one of the torch bearers for Amakhosi as then coach Gavin Hunt’s revolution saw some senior players on the bench and more youngsters getting game time.

READ ALSO: Injuries hampered our progress, says Chiefs striker Nurkovic

Hunt on why Ngcobo is a special player but difficult to play

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have often faulted coach Stuart Baxter for not using Nkosingiphile “Mshini” Ngcobo as often as he was last season.

Ngcobo was one of the torch bearers for Amakhosi as then coach Gavin Hunt’s revolution saw some senior players on the bench and more youngsters getting game time.

But since Hunt’s departure and Baxter’s arrival, Ngcobo has not been able to hold down a regular place in the team.

“He has so much ability,” said Hunt of Ngcobo during his interview with YouTube channel Diski Talk with Luyolo.

“But his biggest problem is his athleticism which I think will always be his biggest problem. He has to get fitter. I don’t think he has the capacity to get up and down the pitch (as modern football demands of a central midfielder or winger).

“So, you have to try and use him in a way that gets him closer to the goal to make that final pass. But that means you have to rearrange your team a little. You have to make the team carry him a little. But he has the pass. He has quality – he has that.

“He is like (the late) Shakes Khungwane… If you play a 4-4-2, you play him on the left but he will eventually drift inside and up in a central position because he cannot defend, he can’t run.

“But get him on the ball, he will give you that (defence-splitting) pass,” Hunt explained.

While Baxter has had some stick from the supporters for not using Ngcobo that much, Hunt believes he is doing well with him.

“Stuart has been good with him. He has tried him in the team. That means you have to change your back three. You cannot play with a flat four because then you carry him (on the side).

“So, with a back three you can overload a little behind the striker and play him there which is what (Baxter) has done,” he said.

But since Hunt’s departure and Baxter’s arrival, Ngcobo has not been able to hold down a regular place in the team.

“He has so much ability,” said Hunt of Ngcobo during his interview with YouTube channel Diski Talk with Luyolo.

“But his biggest problem is his athleticism which I think will always be his biggest problem. He has to get fitter. I don’t think he has the capacity to get up and down the pitch (as modern football demands of a central midfielder or winger).

“So, you have to try and use him in a way that gets him closer to the goal to make that final pass. But that means you have to rearrange your team a little. You have to make the team carry him a little. But he has the pass. He has quality – he has that.

“He is like (the late) Shakes Khungwane… If you play a 4-4-2, you play him on the left but he will eventually drift inside and up in a central position because he cannot defend, he can’t run.

“But get him on the ball, he will give you that (defence-splitting) pass,” Hunt explained.

While Baxter has had some stick from the supporters for not using Ngcobo that much, Hunt believes he is doing well with him.

“Stuart has been good with him. He has tried him in the team. That means you have to change your back three. You cannot play with a flat four because then you carry him (on the side).

“So, with a back three you can overload a little behind the striker and play him there which is what (Baxter) has done,” he said.