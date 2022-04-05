JUST IN: Pirates to face Tanzania’s Simba in Confed Cup quarters 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates are set to go up against former player Bernard Morrison, who plays for Tanzanian outfit Simba SC in the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup away from home.

Bucs and Simba were first team’s pitted against each other following the draw which was held at Caf headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon.

The Soweto giants will meet Morrison’s Simba, who finished second in Group after collecting 10 points in six matches, while Pirates reached this stage of the tournament finishing as winners of Group A by collecting points and ending the group phase of the tournament most scoring team with 15 goals in total.

Simba, who are the current champions of Tanzanian Premier League, are considered to be one of the best team’s from East Africa and they have a huge following.

Last season, the Tanzanian outfit reached the last eight of the Caf Champions League, but were unfortunate to lose out to eventual finalist Kaizer Chiefs, Bucs’ Soweto neighbours.

Meanwhile, Pirates have reached this stage of the competition for the second season in a row, with their journey last campaign cut short by Raja Casablanca.

Being able to be counted amongst the top eight clubs in the Caf Confed Cup means a lot to co-coach Mandla Ncikazi, who says the Buccaneers have to ensure that they always do well in continental tournament’s and it is not really a new thing to see the club at this stage.

“The history of Pirates is that they have always done well in Caf competitions. When Roger De Sa was here they played in the [2013 Champions League] final and Eric Tinkler also played in the [2015 Confederation Cup] final. They qualified [(or the 2020-21 group phase) the last time under Josef Zinnbauer and they won the title in 1995. So there is no surprise,” said Ncikazi.

The first leg of the last eight will be played on 17 April, with the return leg set for 24 April.