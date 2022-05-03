Dolly volley finally brings victory for Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A moment of luck helped Kaizer Chiefs finally get a win under new management , as Keagan Dolly’s deflected effort gave Amakhosi a 1-0 victory at home to Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Dolly unleashed a volley from just outside the box in the 78th minute, but it probably wouldn’t have beaten Gallants ‘keeper King Ndlovu without a fortuitous deflection off Khama Billiat.

Gallants enjoyed most of the ball in the early exchanges in the match and created some scary moments for the home side. They could have easily gone 1-0 ahead in the first 10 minutes, but they couldn’t put their chances to good use.

Chiefs also had their moments, with both Siyabonga Ngezana and Bernard Parker failing to get their headers on target.

The looks on both sets of coaches at the end of the first half told the story of disbelief at the lack of energy and industry in the display from both sides, though those Chiefs fans that had made the journey were in good voice.

There was little difference in the second half, with too many turnovers as none of the sides could make meaningful use of the ball.



Gallants came close to an equaliser a minute after Dolly’s opener but Bruce Bvuma made two brilliant saves to deny them.

The win helped Chiefs jump over their Soweto neighbours and old rivals Orlando Pirates to fourth place on the standings – it also eased the pressure on Zwane and Sheppard.