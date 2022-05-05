Sundowns’ coach Mokwena expects Chiefs to bow down to them

Ntokozo Gumede

When DStv champions elect Mamelodi Sundowns visit rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium this Saturday, the Chloorkop-based outfit will expect Amakhosi to bow down and worship them with a guard of honour. It is one of those unwritten rules of football that when a team wins the league with games to spare, the remaining opponents usually form a guard of honour when the champions enter the field.



Chiefs did this before for Downs a few seasons ago, and Sundowns co-head coach, Rhulani Mokwena, expects the same.

“I have to be very careful because it is a sensitive space. Chiefs are an important club for South African history and for the level of football that we have. We have to be respectful when we speak about Chiefs because Kaizer Motaung is one of the major reasons why we have this league,” said Mokwena.



“When they won the league title they gave us the guard of honour when they were still coached by Stuart Baxter. Because of what I know about the club and the people in it, I know their values and principles – I would expect that they do give us a guard of honour but it is not a must. If they do it or don’t, it should not really matter. We just need to guard against trying to create a rivalry and animosity that does not exist off the pitch,” he added.