Makaringe concerned about Pirates scoring form ahead of Caf Cup tie

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With the club having gone two games without scoring a goal, this might be something of a huge concern for Orlando Pirates ahead of their trip to Libya, where they will be facing Al-Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final on Sunday.



The Buccaneers have struggled to find the back of the net, playing to a goalless draw with Chippa United before losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy.

These disappointing results came just after the club brought smiles back to their fans, after they managed to beat Tanzania based side Simba SC to reach the last four of the continental tournament.

Midfielder Fortune Makaringe admits that the last two results have been very poor for the club and what they have to do now is get things back in order and prepare for their next games with the hope of changing their fortunes.

“Disappointing result again another loss and another game without scoring a goal for us. We are missing a lot of opportunities. But we have to keep on going. We have another game coming up. It is unfortunate that we dropped points,” said the midfielder.

The Sea Robbers poor form in the domestic league is something else, with the club now in danger of missing out on the Caf Champions League spot as only first and second placed teams on the log standings get to compete at Africa’s premium club competition.

Pirates are in fifth place on the log after collecting only 40 points in 27 games. They are five points behind Royal AM and Cape Town City, who are sitting in second and third respectively on the table with just three matches left to the end of the season.

However, looking at the positives, Pirates have done quite well in the Confed Cup this campaign and they stand a good chance of winning it.