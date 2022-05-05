We’ll do what the office tells us, says Dolly on Sundowns’ guard of honour

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It will surely be an emotional moment for Keagan Dolly if he has to do the guard of honour for his former teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. The Kaizer Chiefs star however says he is not worried about that as the focus is on the game itself.

Amakhosi host DStv Premiership champions-elect Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday where they are expected to do the guard of honour. Sundowns have already clinched the league title – their fifth in a row and 12th overall with a few games to spare.

READ ALSO: Zwane turning Chiefs around, says Sundowns’ Mngqithi ahead of humdinger

“That is the job of the office,” said Dolly on Thursday when asked about his feelings on the guard of honour for former teammates.

“We will listen to what the office says and do that. We just have to focus on the game. They are in a joyous mood having won the league. But for us it is about focusing on our game.”

He also admitted that it hurts that Amakhosi have finished another season without a trophy. When he joined, he said he wanted to be a part of the team who will bring back the glory days at Naturena.