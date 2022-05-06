Mogashoa responds to ex-Swallows coach’s allegations with sarcastic reply

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has come with a sarcastic response to allegations made by former coach Brandon Truter about the club.



Truter this week revealed how Swallows tried to run him off by sending supporters to threaten him and his family.

He claimed the club wanted him to resign so they would not have to pay any settlements and he would in turn be liable to pay them.

“They basically (wanted to) to force me out the door, wanting me to resign. Resigning then means there’s no settlement or pay out. I had to stand and protect my family at that moment.

“Of course, there was a buy out clause that Swallows also held at that moment. So, I couldn’t leave at my free will. I mean, the supporters stopped the bus at one stage and the security didn’t protect me.

“I have videos and SMSs to prove this. I am not lying or making up stories. It’s there for everybody to see,” claimed Truter this week.

Truter also revealed that Swallows had not paid him his dues after he was fired earlier this season.

But Mogashoa has taken to Twitter to respond. He posted a picture of a pig sprawled in the mud and captions it: “My Friend you are too smart to get involved in this – Roman Abramovich once told me.”



Mogashoa has since deactivated his Twitter account.