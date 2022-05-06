Confident Maritzburg vying for winning streak against Stellie – Daniels

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United defender Clayton Daniels wants his teammates to carry their good form from the previous game to their tie against Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The Team of Choice head into their clash with Stellies following a 1-0 victory over Royal AM in their last game.

And with the way the team played against the second placed side on the league standings Royal, the veteran defender is adamant that Maritzburg can go all out to collect another maximum points down in Cape Town. But, says they will have to guard against a speedy Stellies team, who use speed to dismantle their opponents.

“Our preparations for the game against Stellenbosch (have gone well), we just have to continue where we left off following our good result against Royal AM. It was a very spirited performance from the guys and we had an off day, and now we are looking ahead to another tough game away from home,” said the defender.

“But we are also looking forward to getting maximum points. We are playing away from home and we know how they play with speed with David van Rooyen, Ashley du Preez upfront and all those guys. But we are looking forward to the game, let’s just hope the guys will bring their A-game again and we go for all three points.”

Maritzburg are in 12th place on the league standings with 27 points going into their last three games. The club currently plays to finish the campaign in a respectable position, with chances of making into the top-eight highly for them.

They can only get to 36 points at the end of the campaign, and that is if they win all of their games, whereas eighth placed side SuperSport United are currently on 36 points with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch are occupying sixth place on the log with 40 points in the bag.