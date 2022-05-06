WATCH: Dolly – Players should take the blame for poor Kaizer Chiefs form

Jonty Mark

Keagan Dolly says Kaizer Chiefs’ players should accept their share of the responsibility for Amakhosi’s poor form, as the side prepare to test themselves against Champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Chiefs have had another poor season in the DStv Premiership, and are a whopping 19 points behind Sundowns, with three league games left to play in the campaign.

Dolly has had a good season on a personal level, after joining Chiefs ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Montpellier attacking midfielder has seven goals and five assists in 24 matches in all competitions.

But Chiefs remain no closer to capturing any silverware – they have not won a PSL trophy since they lifted the DStv Premiership title in the 2014/15 season.

“We know Chiefs are a big club in Africa,” said Dolly this week.

“I group up supporting the club and watching the coach (Chiefs’ current caretaker coach Arthur Zwane) play, watched the club winning trophies and leagues. Knowing the history of the club, there is a huge possibility for us to be winning and challenging for all trophies. We didn’t win anything this season, and this is hard to accept because of the calibre of players we have, and the team we have at Chiefs.

“Sometimes I sit back and think ‘Am I doing enough as a player?’ But this is not a one-man show, it is about the whole team. And I think we have to blame ourselves as players, silly mistakes have cost us in a few games.

“But this is part of football and we can’t keep living in the past, we have to focus on the future, and give back to the club what they have given us as players.”