Five top performers for Pirates against Al Ahli Tripoli

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates produced a top performance in the first leg of the Confederation Cup semi-final against Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday.



However, inasmuch as the whole team stepped up away in Benghazi, there are some players who raised the bar higher. but some were just on top of their game.

Phakaaathi looks at the five players, who stood above the rest to help Pirates beat Tripoli 2-0 and stepped closer to reaching the final of the Confed Cup.

Kwame Peprah

Despite not being a regular goal-scorer, the Ghanaian produced some brilliant performance for the team, which helped Bucs a lot when in attack and in defence. He was involved in both goals with his header hitting the crossbar, before Innocent Maela headed it into the back of the net from the rebound. He was also the supplier of Goodman Mosele’s second goal with the half volley.

Deon Hotto

Hotto was forever running and he gave the Libyans a good headache on the day with his runs. Hotto was helping out both in attack and defence and his stamina carried him throughout the game. He was unlucky not to have scored as his attempt on goals hit the crossbar. He then forced a great save from the Tripoli keeper Mohamed Nashnush.

Goodman Mosele

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was the orchestrator in the middle of the park and he seemed to be enjoying himself. He helped the team calm down and made them play, with his passes switching from left to right. His goal was well taken as he controlled the ball very well with his thigh before hitting a half volley.

Ben Motshwari

It was a game where Motshwari didn’t go forward much, and the plan worked very well. The former Bidvest Wits player made sure that the dangerous Tripoli midfielders Barber Ahmed and Muayd Judour don’t enjoy their time on the ball as he was quick to close them down.

Happy Jele

His leadership at the back was evident and he was very solid with Tripoli failing to get clear cut scoring chances.