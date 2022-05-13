Poor league campaign, admits Galaxy defender

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

Given Msimango has admitted that TS Galaxy have put themselves under immense pressure following a poor season that sees the club having to fight to save their DStv Premiership status.



The Rockets have struggled to get positive results this season, with the club only registering six wins in 28 games, recording seven draws and 16 loses. They are occupying 14th place on the league standings with 26 points, with only four points ahead of bottom of the log side Baroka FC with two games remaining to the end of the season.

Msimango and company can’t afford to drop points, with Baroka and Swallows FC who are in 15th spot on the log eager to get themselves out of danger. Galaxy face Marumo Gallants in their next league game at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, a clash Msimango says will be vital for them to win.



“We have put ourselves in a very difficult position as a team. We need to fight and try by all means to win this game against Marumo Gallants to help salvage the season. It’s been a tough season for us and low in terms of the standard that we can produce. It’s a very important game we are going to play and it is a must win game,” stated the Galaxy defender.



The team from Mpumalanga has conceded 38 goals this campaign, joining Swallows as the most conceding teams. But, Msimango says things have been better with the way they have been defending lately.



“I think the intensity of the way we press and defend has changed a lot and that is attributed to the sessions that we have been having at training. I think that has been one major difference because the personnel hasn’t changed, it’s been the same players.

It is just a change of mindset in terms of how we apply ourselves on the pitch. I am happy to see that it has worked in the last few games, but it still needs some improvement.”