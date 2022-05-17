Pirates now fitting the final piece of the puzzle, says Ofori

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori may have come to the team in the latter stages of their Caf Confederation Cup, but he has certainly been an influential figure in their run up to the final.

The Buccaneers face Moroccan side RS Berkane at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday night in the final. Ofori believes they can go all the way and bring glory back home.

“The journey has been good,” said the Ghanaian keeper. “Now everything has fallen into place because we are in the final. It was not easy – the traveling was extensive. Sometimes you travel for 14 to 15 hours, so you don’t get enough rest.”

While Pirates have had a dream run in the continent’s second biggest club competition, they have flattered to deceive on the local front. The Soweto giants will finish the season without a domestic cup.

And this is why it is so important to Ofori and his teammates to bring the Confederation Cup trophy to Mayfair to make up for the failures on the home front.

“Congratulations to the guys for the good job done in the cup even though things didn’t go well or the way we expected in the league. But at the same time we have to put the league aside and focus on the cup because we are in the final now.

“The most important thing is that we deliver for the team and make South Africa and ourselves proud. We can’t say much because now we are in the final and the most important thing is winning the trophy,” said Ofori.

Pirates coach Fadlu Davids also credited the players for their efforts which have seen him and his co-coach Mandla Ncikazi on the verge of their first trophy as coaches.

“Our journey has been a good experience traveling to various parts of Africa. Some players were experiencing it for the first time, some have been doing it for the past four years.

“Those experiences help in terms of players who have been there and done that.

“It has not been easy and a strong mentality was required from the players to be able to get to this stage. We have to give credit to them because it has been a roller-coaster,” said Davids