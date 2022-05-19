Motale: It’s about time Pirates conquer Africa again

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale says the players need to win the Caf Confederation Cup to repay the club’s supporters, who have been rallying behind them through difficult times.

The players have done well in Africa this season, they deserve to be in the final and now they just need to win it. I believe in them and I think they have showed that there is quality in the squad. They have to earn back their respect on the continent and the only way to get it is through lifting that trophy.”



“It’s a pity the team didn’t do well in the domestic league, but I think they were just unfortunate most of the time, because they were able to play some good football. Another thing is that the guys were not lethal in front of goal, I can count many games where Pirates were dominant in their play, but they just could not find the back of the net.”



Motale also believes that the Buccaneers should be able to give a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns team a run for their money domestically looking at the players in the Pirates squad.



“Pirates have to be up there with Sundowns, they have the players, there is quality in that team. I think the only problem was that there was a point when there were just a lot of injuries in the squad. So, that caused the coaches to make a lot of changes and there was no consistency in the starting line-up.,” he said.



“Things have just got better in the later stages of the league with the players returning from injury.”



The Buccaneers booked their spot in the final of the Confed Cup after winning 2-1 on aggregate against Al Ahly Tripoli in the semifinals. They will now be taking on Morocco based side RS Berkane for the title in the final, which will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.