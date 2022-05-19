Women’s league more rigorous and competitive now, says veteran Nyandeni

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Hollywoodbets Super League has become more competitive and very difficult this season, says JVW FC striker Nompumelelo Nyandeni.

Nyandeni, the league’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, has set her eyes on scoring more goals this campaign despite believing the level and standard of play has improved.

“Every team has improved, the level of play has gone up and there is no one who wants lose games. I think it was expected, you can even see from the new teams that were promoted that they are playing quality football.

“But, I have my own ambitions, I want to do better than what I did last season. I know it is going to be hard, but I think I can be able to do what I believe in. I want to score goals, I want to help my team win games and fight for the league title,” said Nyandeni.

“We have started the season well, we just have to continue with the same momentum and keep the same focus for the rest of the season. I think that will help us to go on and probably win the league. But, like I said, it is not going to be easy, its going to be very hard because teams have improved and the quality is high.”

The JVW striker was part of the Heineken All-Invitational 5-a-side match last weekend, where she was playing along side former international super stars Clarence Seedorf, Kristine Lilly, Loui Garcia as well as former players in the country like Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, Teko Modise and Reneilwe Letsholonyane to mention a few.

Nyandeni says being part of the event was very nice and the awareness to treat women’s football in the same level as men’s football is important.

"The game was nice and I hope the main purpose of sending the message that women's football should be treated the same as men's football was very clear," she concluded.