Majavu confident of smooth ending of league, says their judiciary works

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has expressed confidence that the league will have a smooth finish unlike last season. In the last term, there were a number of cases that were unresolved at the end of the season and threatened to delay the processes of the league.

The big issue from last season was the case involving Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Polokwane City which dragged on and even overlapped to the current campaign.

It has however ended with the international Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruling in favour of the PSL who had installed Sekhukhune as the GladAfrica Championship winners from last season.

Royal AM had opposed that, saying they were the rightful winners. Sekhukune had been awarded points by an arbitrator in an unprecedented ruling.

That is perhaps why the PSL decided to bring the well-experienced Majavu back as its prosecutor. He has managed to deal with all the cases brought before him timeously.

“I can confirm that thus far there are no matters that could potentially adversely affect the smooth conclusion of the league, based on the reports that are currently on my desk,” says Majavu who is an Advocate by trade.

“However, we do not rule anything out other than to confirm that such matters were to be brought to my attention, we are in a state of readiness to deal with them swiftly as contemplated by the rules.

“So, as matters stand currently, we do not anticipate any challenges. But the judiciary of the league is a well oiled machine and geared to dealing with these issues by respecting everybody’s rights and making sure the sancincty of our judiciary are always jealously guarded at all material times.”

This season, a case involving Kaizer Chiefs who had failed to honour two of their DStv Premiership fixtures in December threatened to put things into disarray. But it has since been concluded with Chiefs pleading guilty and fined accordingly.