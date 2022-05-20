Sundowns ladies vow to bounce back in Tshwane derby

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies will be aiming for a bounce back to winning ways when they face rivals TUT Football ladies in the Hollywoodbets Super League at Wits Stadium on Sunday.



The Brazilian ladies, who are the reigning champions of the top tier South African women’s suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 2-0 to the University of Western Cape in their previous match.



With the defeat, Downs ladies have lost their top spot on the log to JVW FC, while Sundowns are occupying second place with 12 points after five games, while JVW are at the summit of the table with 15 points having won all of their opening five fixtures.



Going into this game, Tshabalala says they need to show that they are the Caf women’s championship winners and they have to show their class against their Pretoria neighbours.

“We have moved on from the defeat we suffered last time. Of course, TUT Ladies are another formidable opponent, but we are not fazed by the threat they possess. That defeat was a stark reminder of the task we have ahead of the season. We are looking forward to the fixture because we need to remind everyone that we are the continental champions. Our mental strength will be tested against our rivals and we must be ready to showcase our class yet again,” said Tshabalala.



TUT ladies have played four games so far in the league, winning two while the other two games saw them register draws. They are in eighth place on the league standings with eight points.



Rest of the fixtures:



Saturday

Golden ladies v Vasco da Gama

Durban ladies v Coal City Wizards

Thunderbirds ladies v Bloemfontein Celtic ladies

Richmond United v Tsunami Queens

Ma-Indies v University of Johannesburg

First Touch FC v City Lads



Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies v TUT Football Ladies

JVW FC v University of the Western Cape