City boss John Comitis pleads guilty, ordered to apologise to Chiefs and PSL

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Cape Town City boss John Comitis pleaded guilty to the charges of bringing the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) name into disrepute.

This was confirmed by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu this week, who said the case had been finalised and Comitis slapped with a suspended sentence.

“I can confirm that John Comitis of Cape Town City appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee to answer to charges of bringing the league into disrepute,” said Majavu.

“This is as a result of media utterances that he made on various platforms pertaining to the outcome of the then Kaizer Chiefs matter before the arbitrator.

“He pleaded guilty and was subsequently convicted as such. Having listened to the submissions from both the league through myself as the prosecutor and his legal representatives, the DC rules as follows:

“One, that he is fined a monetary amount of R80 000 which is wholly suspended for 12 months on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence in that period.

“Two, he was further directed to send a formal apology to the executive of the league as well as to Kaizer Chiefs. Three, he was also ordered to pay the costs of the two sittings.

“The costs are to be determined by the league and sent to him to pay. These costs could be in the region of R100 000, just to give an indication,” added Majavu.

Colitis had been enraged at how the PSL looked to be treating Chiefs with kid-gloves following their inability to honour DStv Premiership fixtures in December.

He was especially unhappy that the league had ordered that the games be replayed while the matter was pending in court. City however turned out for the match and won it 2-1.