Arrows on Top-8 quest ahead of rescheduled Usuthu clash

Golden Arrows will be gunning for a win when they meet up with AmaZulu FC in their DStv Premiership clash which was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

This was after the sides stopped play due to a waterlogged pitch at the same venue on Saturday afternoon.

With the sides playing in the waterlogged pitch, the game ended at 1-1 with only 15 minutes left until full-time.

Arrows had a bright start into the match after taking the lead within only two minutes of play through Velemseni Ndwande, before Siphesihle Maduna levelled matters just before the teams could go into the break.

Even though the game was only 15 minutes away to the end, a full 90 minutes will be played.

Arrows’ start over the weekend showed just important the clash is, with Abafana Be’Sthende eager to get maximum points in order to sneak into the Top-8. They are sitting in ninth place on log with 37 points, level with SuperSport United going into their respective last fixtures of the campaign.

Even a draw will see Arrows climb up to eighth spot on the standings, but, SuperSport will only be playing their last game on 30 May against Orlando Pirates at home, with the end result of the fixture expected to change the whole complexion of the DStv Premiership table.

Usuthu, meanwhile, head into this tie sitting comfortably in position six on the log with the club having managed to collect 41 points in 29 matches.

AmaZulu have no worries about being kicked out of the top half of the table, with Pirates being the only team that can leapfrog them and see them go to seventh place.

The last time the two sides met they shared the spoils after playing into an entertaining 2-2 draw late last year.