Arrows move into top-eight with AmaZulu win

Golden Arrows climbed to the top of the half of the table thanks to their 2-1 victory over rivals AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership Durban derby played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

Abafana Be’sthende are now in eighth spot with 40 points, while AmaZulu remain in sixth place with 41 points.

But, for Arrows, the top eight spot is not yet guaranteed, as a win for SuperSport United in their last game will see the Lamontville-based team drop to position nine on the log.

The game was presented with some sort of dejavu, as both scorers from the abandoned game found the back of the net again. But, this time around, it was Usuthu who took the lead through Siphesihle Maduna, before Velemseni Ndwande levelled the scores just before the teams could go on a break.

During the weekend, it was the same scenario, with the only change being Arrows opening the score-lines in the third minute through Ndwandwe, only for Maduna to cancel out the lead towards half-time.

With the way things unfolded during the muddy play, it was expected to be fireworks in good weather conditions.

Both teams were presented with a number of good opportunities in the first half, and could have scored much earlier in the match.

The deadlock was only broken in the 40th minute after a miscommunication by Arrows at the back led to Maduna taking advantage and putting his side ahead. But, the lead didn’t last long as Arrows responded two minutes later to make it 1-1 thanks to Ndwande before going into half-time.

As expected in any derby, it was the case of who wants it more, with the game tempo intensifying in search of the second goal from both sides.

Just after the half-hour mark, Ndwande thought he had won a penalty for Arrows, but the referee waved play on.

With 10 minutes remaining, Arrows were awarded a penalty after Mbongeni Gumede fouled Nduduzo Sibiya inside the box. Sibiya stood up to take the spot-kick and converted it to make it 2-1 for the away team, giving them maximum points.