Has Truter done enough to earn a permanent deal at AmaZulu?

Brandon Truter was either being humble or self-doubting when he answered a question about his ambitions with AmaZulu on Tuesday.



Speaking to the media after their 2-1 loss to neighbours Golden Arrows, Truter’s response was that of someone who wants to shield himself should he not land the job.

The former Swallows FC mentor was roped in on an interim basis after Usuthu fired Benni McCarthy towards the end of the season.

“All I can say at the moment is that the club will make an announcement on who the next coach will be… If you look at the results, any coach who has gone unbeaten for so long and not conceding and getting the buy-in of the players as well because ultimately it’s the players that do the job, then I think I have done well.

“I don’t want to talk about myself but if it was any other coach I would say he has done enough to secure the job for next season. I would like to have it. I would grab with both hands if given the opportunity and do all I can to transform AmaZulu into a title and cup challenging team,” said Truter.

“In the seven games for us (that Truter was in charge), including the Champions League game, it’s one defeat, five wins and a draw. Before today we had not conceded a goal.

“On the progress, it has been good. It was a derby so… I think we gave a good account of ourselves in the first minutes of the second half.

“There are a lot of positives. We finished in the Top 8 and considering the injuries we had, it could have been better,” he had said earlier before he was asked about his ambitions at the club.