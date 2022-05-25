Lorch looks forward to Royal AM clash as Pirates top-two mission continues

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thembinkosi Lorch was cheerful following Orlando Pirates victory over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium last Tuesday.



Lorch was awarded the Man-of-the-match award following a good display for Pirates. It was his second in his many games.



The forward scored the opening goal in Buccaneers’ 4-1 win over the Team of Choice. He made assists for the other goals scored by Kwame Peprah, Deon Hotto and Kabelo Dlamini.



“It wasn’t an easy game, you can see our bodies were tired, but we kept on pushing. I am happy that we won and we scored many goals because we are going to need them,” said Lorch, who also walked away with man-of-the-match accolade in Bucs Caf Confederation Cup defeat against RS Berkane.



The Buccaneers will next take on Royal AM on Friday. Just like Pirates, Thwihli Thwahla are also eyeing a second place finish.



“The focus now is KZN’s Royal AM, it’s going to be a difficult game, so we have to prepare ourselves. It was important to boost our confidence because we still have a chance to qualify for Caf (Champions League). So, we needed this win.”



Lorch also thanked the club’s fans for their loyal support and urged them to keep on rallying behind so that they can win their matches.



“What I would like to say to our fans is that they should continue supporting us and we will always keep on pushing. It doesn’t when we lose we do it on purpose. But, their support is very important, like today (Tuesday), they pushed us even though it was difficult for us, but just kept on pushing,” he added.



Pirates are in sixth place on the standings with 43 points with two games remaining to end their campaign.



A win against Royal AM will put them in a good position to go on and finish the season as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns as only six points separate them with second-placed Cape Town City, who are on 49 points.