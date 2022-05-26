AmaZulu confirm signing of Pirates striker Mhango

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has confirmed swap deal that will see Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango joining Usuthu and Tapelo Xoki moving to Bucs.

READ ALSO: Has Truter done enough to earn a permanent deal at AmaZulu?



The Malawian striker will be turning out for Usuthu next season following a poor season with Bucs.



“Dr Irvin Khoza did contact me personally about Tapelo Xoki and we’ve spoken. I respect him for the way he handled it, so Xoki will leave us, he played his last game yesterday (Tuesday) and Gabadinho Mhango is joining us,” Zungu said during an interview with Ukhozi FM on Thursday.



Just a couple of weeks ago, Mhango expressed his desire to leave the Soweto giants, where he lacked game time even after impressing during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for Malawi held in Cameroon this year.

Mhango scored three goals at the Afcon, but that wasn’t enough to earn him regular game time at Bucs, with disciplinary issue being cited as a major reason why the striker was not playing.



This was after Mhango finding himself in the media for wrong reasons which saw him being suspended by the club earlier this year.

Mhango is set to join Usuthu where he will link up with former teammates Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge and Xola Mlambo.



Xoki joins the Soweto club with the future of captain Happy Jele still uncertain with his contract coming to an end in June.



The Mpumalanga born defender was handed a season long contract last year and has been quite impressive for Bucs alongside Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah, especially in the Caf Confederation Cup, where Bucs reached the final and lost to RS Berkane.