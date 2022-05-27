Ncikazi wants Pirates to be cautious against Royal AM

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned against the danger that Royal AM possess ahead of their DStv Premiership clash at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu confirm signing of Pirates striker Mhango



The Buccaneers meet Thwihli Thwahla in a fight for a runners-up spot in the league table. Ncikazi’s Pirates are in sixth place on the log with 43 points going into their last two games, while Royal are in fifth place with 46 points with only one game remaining.



Both sides are looking to unseat Cape Town City in the second spot position on the league standings. The Mother City based club has collected 49 points and they have played all of their games, which will see goal difference come to play should either the Soweto giants or the KwaZulu-Natal level the points tally with City.



“We have to be smart in how we approach the Royal AM game. They have done very well this season, lots of late goals, very strong towards the end of the matches and they are a very difficult side to play. So, it is going to be a very tough match, whether they will be strong in the last 20 minutes, but I just think all round the match will be tough,” said Ncikazi.



“Pirates need to bring their best, whether the energy will be depleted towards the end, you have to dig deep and dig somewhere for the team to get the performance. Because anything less than that will be seen as a failure (should they not win the match.”



Finishing in second place is important for the Buccaneers, with Ncikazi revealing that one of the mandates from the management for him and his co-coach Fadlu Davids, is making sure the team qualifies for the Caf Champions league.



“It is important for Pirates, Pirates belong there. Anything less than that you have failed in one of the objectives that were given. And one mandate is Pirates getting back to the Caf Champions League. Until you meet that, you haven’t met the objectives the club requires from you. That is all we are going to try to do. If we do not meet them, we have failed in one of the objectives required.”



Pirates will go into this clash with their heads held high following their impressive 4-1 victory over Maritzburg United in their last game.