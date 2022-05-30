Pirates miss out on Caf spot as SuperSport seal top eight finish

Ntokozo Gumede

Orlando Pirates needed a miracle on Monday night in their final DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United, but the footballing gods turned their backs on the Sea Robbers as they lost 2-0 to Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

The Buccaneers needed to beat United by five clear goals in order to finish third and be counted among the sides that will compete in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

It was Andre Arendse and his team’s night as they managed to bag all three points, which saw them as the last entrants into the top half of the log, maintaining their ever-present run in the MTN8.



United got their noses in front in the 20th minute but it was the doing of Pirates’ Fortune Makaringe, who unfortunately put the ball in his own net. Aubrey Ngoma delivered a corner kick into the box and Makaringe misdirected a clearance as he headed the ball past goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Things moved from bad to worse for the Soweto outfit just after the hour mark as they had to watch their captain Happy Jele walk into the dressing room for an early shower. The veteran defender was given a straight red card for pushing Thamsanqa Gabuza and denying him what the man in the middle, Luxolo Badi, saw as a clear goalscoring opportunity.

More drama unfolded when the penalty was taken by Gamphani Lungu. Ofori initially saved Lungu’s spot-kick but the linesman, Hlengo Baloyi raised his flag to signal that Ofori had moved off his line before the Matsatsantsa attacker took his kick. Pirates players protested but the referee’s decision was final.

Lungu had a second bite at the cherry and this time, he fired hard down the middle, giving Ofori no chance. After that goal, United players ran to the corner flag in jubilation and mocked Pirates as they made gestures signaling five goals, essentially asking the Sea Robbers ‘where are your goals?’.



The loss to Pirates will certainly be well received by those affiliated to the Happy People’s rivals Kaizer Chiefs as they finished the season beneath the Glamour Boys in the final table.