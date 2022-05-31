Mabaso reflects on disappointing season for Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was a disappointing season for Orlando Pirates as the club failed to lift any silverware while also ending the campaign outside the top three on the DStv Premiership standings.

Pirates, who had a promising run in the Caf Confederation Cup, ended up not being able to go on and claim the title as they lost to Moroccan outfit RS Berkane in the final of the continental tournament.



The Buccaneers’ woes continued in the domestic league, where they have looked to be struggling with consistency as the club kept on blowing hot and cold throughout the campaign.



Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids revealed that the club’s objective was to try and at least finish the campaign as runners-up in the league, especially after Mamelodi Sundowns managed to wrap up their league campaign weeks ago.



But, their hopes for a second place finish ended when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Royal AM, before going on to lose 2-0 to SuperSport United on Monday, this time around, killing Bucs ‘ wish of at least going back to the Confed Cup by ending the season in third place.



Pirates’ 2021/22 campaign saw the Soweto giants having to settle for sixth place on the league table with 44 points after 30 games, a huge disappointment, which defender Abel Mabaso admitted was a huge blow for Bucs after the Matsatsantsa game.



“We tried to give our best in all the disappointments we had in the season. And of course it’s a disappointment for us to finish where we finished. We looked to try to finish in third place so that we can play Caf next season. Unfortunately we could not do that,” the defender told the club’s media after the game.



“I just want to thank all the supporters for supporting us through thick and thin. I would just like to thank them and to say they must stay safe at home and look forward to the next season.”