What inspired Royal AM’s impressive maiden topflight season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Royal AM’s impressive maiden season in the DStv Premiership is because of the unity that is within the team that goes along with the support from the top management to everyone at the club, says striker Mxolisi Macuphu.

Thwihli Thwahla made their way to the top tier of the South African football after Royal boss Shawn Mkhize bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, with the players of Phunya Sele-Sele having to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal and integrate with Royal players.



The transition was not that easy, as there was a lot of confusion, especially there needed to be a balance in the squad. But, despite all the difficulties, the club from KZN has defied all the odds and had a pretty decent season, which saw them finish their campaign in third place and they qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup.



“The team has really done well if you look at the transformation from Bloemfontein Celtic having to come to Kzn, I think it has really worked well to the players and that’s all because of the unity among the players and the trust that the technical team had in the players,” said Macuphu.



Having only joined Royal in January from TS Galaxy, Macuphu played 12 games for Royal, scoring five goals for the club. The 33-years old striker is content with his contributions to the club.



“With the support and the structure that the team has in place, I was welcomed with open arms. And the quality in the team made my job easier, especially as a striker. Because you get judged by the goals and assists that you make to benefit the team,” he added.



“So, personally, I think I have done really well and I won the Player of the Month for February/March. It all goes to the hard work and the dedication the individual sets his goals to and the support of his teammates, technical team, chairlady and the board as a whole.”