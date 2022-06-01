Frozen out Sundowns goalminder Goss urged to be patient

Ntokozo Gumede

Ricardo Goss might have all of the gold medals hanging in his trophy room at his house after Mamelodi Sundowns won a domestic treble this season, but probably goes to bed without much satisfaction as he knows that he contributed little or close to nothing at all in Masandawana’s success this season.



The responsibility between the sticks has mostly been shared between Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse, while Goss only made three appearances. However, club captain and nine-time league winning goalkeeper, Onyango, has some words of advice for the former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper, who lost his place in the Bafana Bafana set-up due to his limited game time at Masandawana.



“It is quite difficult to come into a team like Sundowns and break in immediately. I came to Sundowns in 2011 and I could not play a single game for two years because there was Wayne Sandilands and Calvin Marlin. Then Kennedy came in and I was sent on loan.

“Goss just needs to stay focused and take his chances when he is given the opportunities because he was given one or two chances and he must just give his best,” said the Downs captain, who was loaned out to Wits at some point before coming back to win six league titles with the side and was named club captain at the start of the season.



“Goss has to be patient because he is still young. I started playing regularly when I was 29. Goss is still younger than that. Reyaad Pieterse is starting to play more games only now and he is clocking 30 years. It needs a little bit of patience and being ready for your opportunity will always come,” said Onyango.



He added: “I can get suspended, get a red card, an injury like I have been this season and if you are thrown into the team you have to deliver. All the players who come to Sundowns were regulars in their teams but when they come here they have to sit and wait. Teboho Mokoena came and he was a regular at SuperSport but he played a few games here.”