Sekhukhune part ways with Da Gama

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United and Owen da Gama have parted ways, just a month after the 60-year-old joined the team as a co-coach.

Da Gama was brought into the club as a co-coach to MacDonald Makhubedu in April and to help steer away from the relegation zone.



However, he joined the club when they were in position 11 on the league standings and he leaves them having finished the season in 11th place after collecting only 33 points as the team failed to qualify for the top-eight.



During his time with the club, Babina Noko failed to win any game, losing two games, 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns and 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs. The other three games were played to draws, 0-0 draws against Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC and a 2-2 draw against neighbours Marumo Gallants.



“Sekhukhune United football club have parted ways with Mr Owen “Thifhuriwi” Gama. Mr Da Gama joined Babina Noko in April 2022 as the co-coach to MacDonald Makhubedu for the remainder of the 2021/22 Dstv Premiership League season,” read a statement from the club.



“Sekhukhune United football club would like to wish Mr Da Gama all the best.”



It remains to be seen where Da Gama’s next move will be, with PSL merry-go-round of coaches expected to start ahead of the new season, as some teams are expected to make changes in their respective technical teams.