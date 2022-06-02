Barker, Marques and Matlaba win PSL’s monthly gong for May

Phakaaathi Reporter

Cape Town based duo of Steve Barker from Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques, together with Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM have won the last monthly awards of the season – the DStv Premiership Coach, Player and Goal of the month for May.



Barker, who guided his side to an impressive fourth place finish in the recently concluded Premiership season, saw his side go through May unbeaten with impressive wins over champions Mamelodi undowns and Cape Town City and holding Swallows FC, Maritzburg United and SuperSport United to draws.

Angolan keeper Marques, crowned off his impressive debut season by taking home the DStv Premiership Player of the Month to add on to his Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Coaches Eric Tinkler, Manqoba Mqgithi and Rhulani Mokwena as well as players Ashley Du Preez, Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba, were all close contenders for the May monthly award.



Thabo Matlaba won the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award thanks to his superb strike in his side’s 2-2 against Orlando Pirates last week. Matlaba’s goal will now be added to the list of all the monthly goals that are in contention for the DStv Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The voting of the DStv Goal of the Season award, to be voted by fans and the public on www.psl.co.za, will open later today and will close on Friday, 10 June at midnight.