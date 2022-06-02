Moloi backs Tyson to revive Pirates career

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi believes Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo can bounce back at Orlando Pirates, and believes Benni McCarthy could be the man to get the best out of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Hlatshwayo has had a difficult time since joining Bucs ahead of the 2020/21 season, following the sale of Bidvest Wits. The 32 year-old, a lifelong Pirates supporte, made just 13 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions this campaign.

“I met him (Thulani) as a youngster and it was always his dream to play for Pirates,” said Moloi this week.

“He trained at Orlando Stadium, you can’t tell me he has become a bad player overnight. He won the Bafana captaincy, he went from the Under-17s to Under-23s and represented his country at senior level. If something went wrong, what is it? He is a player born to play for Pirates, a township player, and a Pirates follower.

McCarthy is one of the coaches heavily linked to the Pirates job should the Buccaneers decide to repalce interim head coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.

“If Benni is there, sometimes talking to former players makes a massive difference,” said Moloi.

“Knowing that Thulani grew up wanting to turn the tables around, he (McCarthy) can turn the tables around and make him a great player. He (Hlatshwayo) still has age and time on his side.”