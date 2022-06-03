Another day another mass exodus as Maritzburg release eight players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United have released eight of their players including former players from Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City as they look to rebuild their squad for the DStv Premiership 2022/23 season.

The Team of Choice released the likes of Phumlani Ntshangase and, Lucky Baloyi and Clayton Daniels.

Ntshangase joined the KwaZulu-Natal based club following the end of Bidvest Wits in 2020.

The midfielder was a key player in the Wits team that won the championship in the 2016/17 season. The following season, the 27-year old was once again one of the important members in the Clever Boys team that lifted the Telkom Knockout.



This past season, Ntshangase only managed to make 15 appearances for Maritzburg.

In Baloyi, the let go of another midfielder who only joined the club in the January transfer window. The former Amakhosi player found it hard to break into the Team of Choice starting line-up, as he made only nine appearances for the team.



Meanwhile, the veteran Daniels, who is 37-years old this year, will once again having to go on a search for a new team after not playing competitive football for some time back in 2020 following his departure from SuperSport United.



The former Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs), Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns player also lacked regular game time in coach Ernst Middendorp’ side. The defender made 17 appearances for the club.



The club wished all the players well for their future and revealed that they will announce new arrivals to the team once they close off the deals.



“Tato Lesoma, Steven Pereira, Nazeer Ali, Riyaaz Ismail, Clayton Daniels, Phumlani Ntshangase, Lucky Baloyi, Ryan Rae,” the club confirmed through a statement.



“The club will make an announcement when our new acquisitions have been finalized. We would like to thank all the players for their efforts and contribution to the club and wish them every success in their future endeavors.”