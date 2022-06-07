Promotion to DStv Premiership a ‘big possibility’ for AmaTuks

Sibongiseni Gumbi

If University of Pretoria FC manage to beat Cape Town All Stars in a GladAfrica Championship playoffs match on Wednesday, they will be closer to their return to the top flight.



AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung says their promotion to the DStv Premiership is now a big possibility and winning one and drawing one in the playoffs so far.

The Pretoria side beat Cape Town All Stars in the first game away and drew with Swallows FC in the second game on Saturday. They are still top of the three-team mini league on goal advantage over Swallows – they both have four points.

Now, if they win against Igugu leKapa on Wednesday, AmaTuks will then need to draw their last game against Swallows away next week.

“The possibility is there. It is in our hands, and our next match is against All Stars at home and will be difficult,” said Motaung.

“But as long as we keep pushing. We are focused and we want to get there. It will not be easy, but it is in our control now.”

Motaung was also full of praise for his striker Thabang Sibanyoni who played with an injury and gave the Dube Birds’ defence a tough afternoon. He was later withdrawn as he could no longer carry on.

“He is a player who you don’t want to take off too soon. You need him to tire out the defenders first,” said Motaung.

“And at the right time you can take him off and bring on others who can finish the job. For me, he did really well.

“We had to freshen up the squad because some players were tiring and Swallows brought in more ball players. (Kamohelo) Mahlatsi was causing havoc, (Keletso) Makgalwa was also a threat when on the ball. We had to compact the middle of the park to make it difficult for them to get behind us.”