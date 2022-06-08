Onyango not bowing down to pressure to return to Uganda

Ntokozo Gumede

Means to try and convince Denis Onyango to reconsider his retirement from international football are seemingly falling into deaf ears as the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper is not keen on going back to represent Uganda.

Onyango hung his international gloves last year after a 20-year long career that saw him making close to 100 appearances for The Cranes.

“I will remain retired because there are youngsters and quality in the country. I was given an opportunity to play in the national team when I was 18 years, so why shouldn’t I allow others to also go into the space. There are calls for me to go back and try to help the team,” said Onyango.

However, he is open to rejoining his national team in a different capacity as he feels going back as a player at 37 years old, will be undermining the current generation.

“Maybe as one of the technical advisors, not as a player. I don’t think it is right for me to go back because that will destabilize the team because I will not respect the young ones who are doing well and that would mean I don’t believe in the young ones who are coming in,” said Onyango.

He added: “I am happy with the decision that I made even though it came with a lot of fighting and pointing fingers at each other. But that is football and the most important thing is that everyone learns and things might be better so that the team can go back to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.”