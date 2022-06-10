Sundowns teammate heaps praise on ‘consistent’ Lakay

Ntokozo Gumede

Lyle Lakay was unfortunate to be on the losing side in Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 loss to Morocco as Hugo Broos’ side opened the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a bad note. But Lakay’s teammate and competitor, Aubrey Modiba at Mamelodi Sundowns is impressed with Lakay’s performances throughout the recently concluded season as the former Bloemfontein Celtic man won the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season.

“The competition between us is very tough but it is really healthy at the moment because we learn from each other and we support whoever is playing. We’ve got common goals and we have the same ambitions, we all want to win as a team and we always help each other. If there is a situation in the game he comes to me and I do the same as well and we try to solve it,” he told Phakaaathi.

“He has been doing well and congratulations to him on the award and the call-up, he deserves it, it was long overdue and I feel like he deserved it last season as well. I am also happy that he won it and hopefully he can help the team going forward,” Modiba added.

The ex-SuperSport United player has had to sit on the bench a number of times this season as Lakay usually got the nod at left back over Modiba as the former made 36 appearances for Masandawana in all competition, 13 more than those of Modiba. However, Modiba says when the technical team selects Lakay, he cannot throw his toys all over the place.

“You can sulk and then the person playing in your position is doing well… question is, how long are you going to sulk? You will sulk for a long time and you are going to be out of the team for a long time. But all you have to do it learn and try to wait for your chance and when you get your chance, you have to try and grab it so that you can also play for a long time,” Modiba said