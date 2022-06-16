Sundowns ladies coach to use the Fifa break to work on strategies

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala says the Fifa break will allow them to put more work on their strategies ahead of a long season in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The Sundowns ladies have 11 players out on national duty, with nine players called up for the Banyana Banyana preliminary Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) squad, namely Andile Dlamini, Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Thalea Smidt, Melinda Kgadiete, Lelona Daweti and Rhoda Mulaudzi.



Also on international duty is Boseja Sedilame, who is preparing for the continental tournament with Botswana ahead of the start of the competition next month, while Boitumelo Rabale is with the Lesotho national team for the upcoming Cosafa Women’s tournament.



“We have indeed enjoyed a strong start to our season and the results have shown that we mean business. There is a long way still to go, but I am happy with the way we have dominated games so far. The Fifa break is always an opportunity for members of the team to showcase their abilities on the national and international stage,” said Tshabalala.



“We would have loved to build on the momentum we have gained in the past few weeks, but we have to enjoy the Fifa break and take some time out to fine-tune our strategies ahead of the league’s resumption.”



Tshabalala and his charges will certainly be enjoying some time off from the league with the side having opened a four point gap at the top of the table. Banyana Ba Style have managed to secure 27 points in their last 10 games after registering nine wins and one loss, with second placed University of Western Cape on 24 points from the same number of games.



The Sundowns mentor will be hoping his troops will continue dominating the domestic league when they return from international duty.