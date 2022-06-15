AmaTuks without influential striker for crucial promotion decider

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaTuks will be without their influential striker Thabang Sibanyoni for their crucial GladAfrica Championship playoffs decider against Swallows FC. The two sides lock horns at Dobsonville Stadium at 3 pm on Wednesday.

AmaTuks need just a draw to fill the 16th spot in the DStv Premiership for next season. Swallows will have to really dig deep and get a win if they are to retrain their top flight spot.

Sibanyoni, who has been AmaTuks’ go to man for goals up front, will miss the game through suspension alongside midfielder Ayanda Mvamba. They have both accumulated four yellow cards in previous games.

The Dube Birds will also be short at the back with Junaid Sait also out suspended for the game.

The Pretoria side go into the game with the upper hand as they are top of the three team mini-league with five points after three games. Swallows are hot on their heels with four points off the same number of games.

Dillon Kerr’s side missed a big chance to go top of the standings when they lost to Cape Town All Stars at the weekend. The 2-1 win was Igugu leKapa’s first in the playoffs and they went into the game having already been disqualified from promotion.

Their win swayed the stakes in favour of AmaTuks who now need just a draw to return to the top flight.

Phakaaathi has meanwhile been reliably informed that Swallows are on the verge of getting a sponsor for next season but the deal will happen only if they manage to secure their Premiership status.

The sponsorship will bring much needed relief to the side who have been reported to not have paid some of their players full salaries in some months as they experienced financial difficulties.