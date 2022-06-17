Swallows to release Ntshumayelo

Mgosi Squad

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo will once again be in search of a new club with the management of Swallows FC having decided to release the midfielder after spending only a season with the club.

Ntshumayelo’s stint at the Dube Birds didn’t go as expected, with the player failing to make a mark, a huge reason behind his release from the club, according to a source. The 32 year-old midfielder only made two appearances for Swallows this past season, with the player not being able to make the matchday squad for most of the campaign.



With the club having survived relegation after winning the relegation/promotion playoffs, this publication has reliably been informed that the player will be released after his lack of game time, even though he showed good commitment.



Before joining Swallows last year, Ntshumayelo was without a club since 2019, when he parted ways with Baroka FC. Ntshumayelo previously served drug ban for using cocaine.



“It has been very tough for him, he didn’t play as much as he thought he might. It was difficult to break into the team, but he really worked hard. You could tell that he was eager to play, but things were not working well for him. Other players were a step ahead of him and another thing is that competition in midfield was very tough. I am not really surprised with the management letting him go,” said the source.



“He is a good guy and a great professional, but I think deep down he knew that he was unlikely to have his contract renewed. I just hope that he finds a team elsewhere because he has been a very good example to the youngsters and learned from his past.”



Ntshumayelo broke into the professional ranks in 2009 after graduating from SuperSport United development. He then joined Pirates in 2012, where he spent close to five years before the ban.