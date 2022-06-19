AmaZulu confirm Brooks and Bwalya signings

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has confirmed the arrival of Ethan Brooks and Rally Bwalya as the DStv Premiership side continues to bolster their squad for next season.

The club has made a total of eight new signing so far and AmaZulu president says there is two more players they are busy negotiating with.

Brooks arrives from TS Galaxy, while Bwalya joins Usuthu Tanzanian based club Simba SC and the AmaZulu says he is glad that the team as managed to secure the players so soon.

“We are very delighted that so soon after the 2021/22 season we’ve got so busy in the transfer market. You would have seen us announcing six signings, now we have included two additional players, that makes it eight.

Three at the back, three in the middle of the park and two front line players,” said the AmaZulu president.

“We have Thendo Mukumela from Cape Town Spurs, we have Veluyeke Zulu who was playing from Chippa United, Riaan Hannamub, a left-back who comes from Chippa United. Dumisani Zuma, a very formidable number 10, false number nine who comes from Kaizer Chiefs.

We have Rally Bwalya, a Zambian international who plays for Simba SC in Tanzania, Augustine Kwem who comes from TS Galaxy, Ethan Brooks, a very young player who also come from TS Galaxy, as well Gabadinho Mhango, a Malawian international who played for Orlando Pirates.”

Zungu added that adding the eight players into the AmaZulu squad shows how serious the team is about their ambitions for next season and they are looking at announcing two more players before the club gets their preparations for the new campaign under-way.

“With these eight signings…we have two more by the way that we are talking to. Great experienced players and if we agree the terms (with them) we will announce them before the team goes to camp or before we start with pre-season. With these signings, we are basically saying we mean business.”