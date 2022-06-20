IN PICS: Dylan Kerr celebrates Swallows survival with fans at Soweto pub

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is known for his love for beer and he is not scared to go into the community of the team he works for and mingle with the supporters.



Kerr did the same after helping the Dube Birds survive relegation through the playoffs when he visited the supporters in a pub in Soweto on June 16.

Swallows had survived relegation the previous day after beating University of Pretoria in the last game of the playoffs to finish top of the three team mini league.

“At Peter’s Place in Moletsane, Soweto with the Swallows faithful and enjoying the banter and the laughter that money can’t buy,” Kerr captioned one of his photos on Twitter.

He then went to get the logo of the Beautiful Birds of Moroka tattooed on his calf as per the norm with clubs he has enjoyed some form of success with.

When he was with Baroka and later with Tshakhuma in Limpopo, Kerr would spend his free time in the villages in the surrounding areas watching amateur football or enjoy a drink with the locals.

In one of the photos he took at the time, he was with an old lady enjoying a beer with her while they had a chat under the shade of a water tank in her house.