Jordaan says Broos ‘apologised to the nation’ for slating the South African game

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan admitted that he met with Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, after the Belgian criticised the quality of the local game at a press conference last week.

“The national coach and I had a meeting … he came to congress, explained his position and apologised to the nation,” the Safa president told reporters at the ABC Motsepe League play-off finals on Sunday.

“The national coach spoke on the issue and I don’t want to represent him.”

Broos saw fit to issue a public apology to a Safa extraordinary congress at a meeting over the weekend, for comments he made last week at a press conference, several days after South Africa’s loss to Morocco in their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“It’s time now to face the real problem. What is the real problem in South Africa? The real problem is that we don’t have those high-quality players,” said Broos at the time.

“We don’t have those players like our three last opponents – Ghana, France, and Morocco.”

Broos told the Safa congress: “I want to apologise if my declaration at the press conference was disrespectful against this nation,” said Broos.

“It was not my intention, I came here a year ago and the only thing I want is that South African football becomes better. I think we are on the right path, but there is still a lot of work to do, and I hope the whole country will be with us, to change some things we have to change.”

Broos had a good start to his career as Bafana coach, coming in and taking the side to the brink of reaching the play-offs for 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification.

Bafana, however, lost their final group stage qualifier to Ghana to miss out on the play-offs, while they were then hammered 5-0 by France in a friendly, and lost 2-1 to Morocco in a game in which goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams stood in the way of a far more embarrassing defeat.